Fundraising effort in memory of Tom

Specsavers staff in Angus pledged their support to lung cancer charity Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, raising more than £530.

The Arbroath store donated £1 per sight test from July 15-22, as part of a charity fundraising week in memory of Specsavers director, Tom Simpson, from Stonehaven, who died in March after battling lung cancer.

Staff also took part in a ‘pie your colleague’ event, making a donation for the chance to throw a cream pie at a fellow member of staff.

In a fitting tribute to their former colleague, who worked with the high street opticians for more than 19 years, stores across the country signed up to the fundraising event.

Following an initial 12-month prognosis, Tom fought lung cancer for more than four years with the support of his wife Jan, and two children, Camille, 15, and Blake, 11.

Determined to make each day count, Tom worked tirelessly to raise awareness for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation while highlighting the lack of funding available to investigate and treat the disease.

To celebrate Tom’s life and carry on his legacy as a spokesperson for the Foundation, Specsavers staff pledged to continue his good work while boosting funds for the UK’s only charity wholly dedicated to beating lung cancer.

Jill McArthur, chairperson for Specsavers in Scotland, said: “Supporting Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation is Specsavers’ way of acknowledging the support the charity has shown our colleague Tom.

“Tom was truly inspiring in everything that he did. He took his story and message all the way to the European Parliament, working with Lung Cancer Europe (LUCE), in a bid to ensure more people survive the disease which is why we feel Tom’s Week is a fitting tribute.

“We want to continue the incredible work Tom began by using our platform as a company to raise awareness and funds for a lung cancer charity which was very close to Tom’s heart.”