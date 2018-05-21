Game on as tractors take centre stage

A football match with a difference will be played at this summer’s Fettercairn Show.

One of the main attractions will be vintage tractors taking to the field with a large, canvas-type ball for a highly unusual game.

Mearns Vintage Vehicle Club is organising the fun competition for the show on Saturday, July 7.

Four teams of different tractor makes will be taking part - Nuffield, Ford, Ferguson and Massey Ferguson - dating from the 1950-70s.

Mearns club chairman Mike Robertson explained: “We play one touch, then move away. There’s no reversing allowed and no obstructing the challenging tractor, but other than that there’s not much rules.

“It’s a case of passing the ball to eventually get it through the goals.

“We’ve held our first practice session at the show field but will obviously have to have more just to perfect it.”

Mike added: “As far as we know, it’s the first time this type of event has been held anywhere.

“We are really looking forward to it and we are getting a lot of interest in it from all over the place. It should be great entertainment.”