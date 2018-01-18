Getting ready for Birdwatch

A Stonehaven care home is preparing to take part in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

Residents at Care UK’s Mowat Court in Kirkton Road have their binoculars at the ready for the annual wildlife survey, which is from Saturday, Janaury 27, until Monday, January 29.

Home manager, Kirsten Bell said taking part in Birdwatch is important for residents.

She explained: “Spending time outside and connecting with nature has great benefits for both physical and mental wellbeing, which is important for older people, and particularly for those living with dementia.

“Birdwatching is a peaceful activity that has a calming effect on residents, with vibrant colours and distinctive bird songs also providing sensory stimulation. The residents enjoy getting together to count the wildlife in the home’s garden, so it is always a popular activity.”