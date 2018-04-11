Grand opening for Cornerstone hub

Cornerstone Connects Stonehaven has been officially unveiled.

The new hub on Evan Street has been borne from the former Cornerstone Gift Corner, with the relaunch ceremony being attended by Cornerstone staff, those they support and residents of Stonehaven.

“The opening of CCS is the combination of a project that started three years ago and we are all proud to be part of this next phase”, said Adele Mackie, team member at Cornerstone.

“We have so many ideas of what we would like to achieve with CCS, and so do the people we support. Most of what we are aiming to achieve comes from them. We’ll endeavour to make anything possible for them.”

Cornerstone is one of Scotland’s largest charities and a leading provider of services for people with disabilities and other support needs.

Its Cornerstone Connects services provide therapeutic and stimulating daytime activities for people with dementia, disabilities and other complex support needs, enabling them to learn new things, develop their social skills and become involved with the local community.

The hub is operated by Cornerstone Connects Stonehaven and offers a wide range of gifts from embroidered gifts, jewellery to a newer range of eco-friendly and Fairtrade products and local artisan goods and crafts.

It also provides supported employment opportunities for people with disabilities, offering customer service experience and training.

We also offer the people we support many other activities, including workshops, crafts, and disco’s / music groups, supported holidays and training opportunities.

CCS is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-4pm.