Dog owners are warned over oil

Dog owners are being warned about what is thought to be toxic palm oil being washed up along the Buchan coast.

Local HM Coastguard teams recently responded to suspicious white items on the beach near Sandhaven, with similar reports coming from as far afield as Mearns, Angus and St Andrews to the south.

Now pet owners are being warned to be on the lookout for white lumps of the substance washed up on the coast.

Not to be mistaken for lingering snow, the waxy white rocks, which can be fatal to dogs, have been washed up on beaches following the recent stormy weather.

Through the Coastguard’s social media feed, one local vet said: “It isn’t dangerous to humans but can be toxic to dogs,

“We have had two patients today who have needed to have their stomachs emptied to prevent the more significant sickness and upset stomachs that would follow.

“Please be aware that this substance is on our beaches at the moment and ensure your keep your dogs under control - it may smell delicious to them!

“If they get it on their skin or feet, simply wash well with their usual shampoo to get rid of the residue.

“If you notice any irritation, then get them checked out.”

If you spot anything that matches the photo call the HM Coastguard team immediately on 01224 592 334 or 0203 817 2001 during office hours and pollution officers and teams from Aberdeenshire Council will deal the matter.