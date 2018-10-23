Hillside’s challenge to install a local defib

A Portlethen school is pulling out all the stops in its fundraising efforts to purchase a defib for use in the local community.

Hillside School was galvanised into action following the sudden death of a schoolchild’s older brother earlier this year.

The pupils then set to and started the ball rolling with five community cafe events in the school that managed to make a fantastic £861 profit.

The overall cost of the defibrillator and associated kit is expected to be in the region of £2000, and it is hoped that the school can manage to raise this sum by the end of the year.

No decision has yet been taken on a location for the installation, but it will be in a centrally accessible spot for the community.

The next fundraiser is being organised by the P7 class and will be a fundraising quiz night at the Ashvale in Portlethen on Thursday, November 8 from 6-8pm.

Tickets for this event are priced at £10 for children and £15 for adults and will include a delicious Ashvale supper in the ticket price, not to mention some rewards for the best quizzers on the evening.

Tickets can be purchased from the school office, but you’d best be quick as they’re selling out fast.

Following that, a coffee morning will be held on Saturday, November 17 from 10am-12 noon at the Porty Cabin on Cookston Road (next to the Jubilee Hall) in Portlethen. Entry fee is £2.50 per person and all are welcomed.

This event will also feature a raffle and organisers would be very grateful for any donations, which can be handed in at the Hillside school office.

The community cafes which were operated in the school were all part of the cooperative learning teams and run in conjunction with Community Learning where organiser Shona Dewar was integral to the whole project.

The overall purpose behind the cafes’ constituted part of the school’s transition process for the P7 class moving up to Portlethen Academy.

So, as well as having a direct educational component for the children, it was decided following discussions in class that the project could also be used to raise funds for a good cause.

And so the defibrillator discussion got underway, and how it can be a vital lifesaver in a community setting where ambulances or emergency personnel can be some distance from providing that much needed help in the first few minutes following a cardiac arrest.