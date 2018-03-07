Holyrood praise for twinning moves

The Scottish Parliament has been asked to support twinning moves between Stonehaven and a French town.

An agreement to officialy recognise the link with Acheres is scheduled to be signed in May.

A delegation from the town is due to travel to the town, which is a suburb of Paris, to formally seal the relationship.

It marks the culmination of 18 months of intensive work by Stonehaven and District Community Council.

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has backed the initiative and has tabled a motion at Holyrood seeking its support. It commends the efforts of the community council and also highlights the work of Stonehaven Business Association, Mackie Academy, Dunnottar Primary School, Visit Scotland and local sporting clubs and landowners.

Mr Kerr believes the educational, sporting and business benefits are clear.

He said: “Stonehaven is one of the North east’s jewels in the crown.

“Even on an overcast day, there is much to see and do, and its coastal location is widely sought after as soon as the sun emerges.

“No matter the weather, people come from all over the country to use the famous outdoor pool.

“Add in award-winning food and drink outlets, and I can’t see why its merits shouldn’t help the French make an easy choice to visit.

“As a French speaker and Francophile, I can’t wait to welcome our first official visitors.”

The motion has been supported by 19 of Mr Kerr’s Conservative colleagues.

Stonehaven and District Community Council chairperson Phil Mills-Bishop welcomed the move.

He said: “I am proud to see that Stonehaven and District Community Council’s name and efforts are being recognised by the Scottish Parliament with this motion.

“I see it very much as a cross-party motion of recognition and support for what the community council is trying to achieve with the community of Acheres.”