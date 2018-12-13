Housing created at derelict care home

A run-down former care home in Stonehaven has been brought back to use as housing.

The renovation of the derelict Eden Manor has been completed and new residents are moving in.

Eden Manor in Stonehaven after renovation.

The C-listed property has been transformed into five apartments and 10 single-storey terraced homes, aimed at buyers over 50.

Fotheringham Homes worked with John D Crawford Architects on the project, which involved the retention of main building features such as the staircase, bay windows and masonry. Contemporary bathrooms and kitchens from Laings of Inverurie have been added as well as heated flooring.

The dilapidated extension to the rear of the building was removed to create space for 10 modern homes built around a courtyard area. The designs were created knowing that being part of a community can have a positive impact on the health of residents.

Michael Fotheringham, director of Fotheringham Homes, said: “We had a sense of excitement around the project due to the level of interest on social media.

“Throughout the renovation, we have shared updates and ‘sneak peeks’ and have enjoyed seeing people respond, sharing their own stories and history of the building.

“We are extremely proud to see the impact we have made by restoring Eden Manor, not only for the residents moving in but also their families and the local community.”

New resident Margaret Paley said: “I was instantly attracted to its beautiful setting, easy maintenance and modern appearance.

“Having lived locally since I was married, Eden Manor has allowed me to downsize easily without having to go any further into town.

“I was nervous about moving, but I have been really surprised at how quickly I have settled in. Fotheringham Homes have been fantastic throughout the process.”