Huge haul of contraband items at sheriff court

Syringes, hair straighteners and a golf club were among thousands of banned items to be seized from people at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the past six years, according to new figures.

Research by the Scottish Conservatives has uncovered 4,082 items were confiscated from members of the public as they came in.

At least 975 items would have been eligible for charges themselves under weapon legislation.

Surveillance equipment including video cameras - banned from all Scottish courts - accounted for 129 items.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said the tally shows that court visitors need to make themselves aware of what is permissible.

He said:“Great attention is paid to the number of knives and other more obvious weapons which are illegal to carry anywhere, never mind a court of law.

“And the amount of weaponry going through the doors of Aberdeen is shocking.

“But this information goes to show there are all kinds of items which become contraband in the courtroom.

“Some of these items are for the protection of justice and confidentiality – crash helmets and video cameras are some of the biggest offenders.

“Scotland’s court staff have to work very hard to keep the public safe while justice is done.”