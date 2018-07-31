Ice cream parlour unveils new tap treat

A north east ice cream parlour has been tapping into childhood memories with the arrival of its newest dessert topper.

Mackie’s of Scotland’s 19.2 parlour, based in the city’s Marischal Square, has welcomed white chocolate to its line-up of ever-flowing taps.

The new tap, which dispenses warm, smooth white chocolate, has replaced the parlour’s hugely popular peanut butter tap, which topped its final desserts early last week.

Despite driving visitors nutty and racking up nearly three millon views on the likes of LADBible and UNILAD, Mackie’s chose to say goodbye to the UK’s first peanut butter tap in favour of the creamy childhood favourite.

The white chocolate tap will now go head-to-head with its neighbouring milk chocolate version – the parlour’s most popular topper for crepes, waffles and sundaes.

Yvette Harrison, Manager of Mackie’s 19.2, said: “We are pleased to welcome the white chocolate tap to the parlour. It’s always nice to bring something new to the floor for our customers to enjoy.

“Hopefully the new addition will be a hit with those who have a sweet tooth, and those who remember enjoying white chocolate as a child.

“Since opening in December last year, our most popular tap has been milk chocolate. It goes through around 15kg of chocolate per week.

“We estimate that the white chocolate tap will use around 10kg, with customers drizzling it on everything from scoops to waffles.

“It will be really interesting to see if it will out-perform its rival. Either way, the white chocolate tap provides another option for jazzing up your favourite sweet treat.”

Those who aren’t fans of the sickly topping haven’t been left out in the cold either. This week the parlour also added two new ice cream flavours for more mature taste buds - Crème Brûlée and Coffee.

The two ‘adult-friendly’ flavours will join the parlour’s four other summer creations at its counter; Sour Cherry, Cookie Dough, Pina Colada and Turkish Delight.

In addition to the brand’s new arrivals, Mackie’s is also on course for their most successful summer of sales ever.

The family firm recorded its strongest ever ice cream sales in its 30-plus year history in May – a figure surpassed in June, thanks to the warm summer and growing export sales.