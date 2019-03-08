Ice cream shop ‘scoops’ gold

One of Stonehaven’s oldest businesses is enjoying the taste of sweet success.

Giulianotti has won a top accolade in the National Ice Cream Competition.

The business, in Evan Street, scooped the gold award for its frozen mango yoghurt flavour.

Marjory Stephen, who runs the shop with a small team of assistants, is “over the moon”

The contest is organised by the Ice Cream Alliance - the trade body for the UK’s £1 billion ice cream industry.

Giulianotti is famed locally for producing richly flavoured ices, often featuring the finest Scottish ingredients from fruits, heather honey and malt whiskies to the iconic Tunnock’s teacake.

The shop won silver and bronze medals in 2016 - but gold this year is the ‘icing’ on the cake.

Marjory said: “We’re absolutely delighted with our win. We’ve had silver and bronze before but never gold, it’s such a thrill.”

Passed down from her great-grandfather Ernesto Giulianotti, the confectionery and ice cream business, now in its 120th year, was established in Stonehaven in 1899.

The shop has been at its current premises since 1923.

Now the fourth generation ice-cream maker for Giulianotti, Marjory broke from her trademark Scottish-themed flavours to win the prize, as this year the flavour set by judges for the frozen yoghurt class was mango.

She said: “In the shop I try to put an imaginative twist on all our ice creams to produce the best quality products we can.

“To win with a most un-Scottish, but delicious and exotic flavour was a wonderful surprise.”

Marjory added: “Normally I try to use local produce but although we don’t grow mangos in north east Scotland, we do have excellent dairy products.”

“We’ll definitely be entering again next year.”

Zelica Carr, chief executive of the ICA, said: “This is a fantastic result for Marjory who was competing against the country’s finest producers.”

The Ice Cream Alliance represents more than 500 businesses in Great Britain and Ireland involved in the manufacturing, retail and catering of ice cream and related products.