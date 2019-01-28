Injured climber rescued in Cairngorms

A climber is in hospital following a rescue in atrocious conditions in the Cairngorms.

The man was climbing alone and was found on the Cairngorm plateau, near Ben Macdui, on Sunday.

Rescuers had been alerted after he set off a personal locator beacon.

The casualty was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and is understood to have back and leg injuries.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team leader Willie Anderson said: “Certainly in the early stages it was the wind that was causing the problem.

“It was making team members struggle just to get to the location.

“We had mounted a big search with Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team. We managed to locate him and got him treated by some doctors and the best we could do was put him on a stretcher and drag him in the snow back to the car park.”

Meanwhile, snow and ice have been causing problems on North-east roads.

A number of minor accidents have been reported in treacherous conditions on some routes.

The snow gates were closed on the A93 at Braemar, the A939 Cockbridge to Tomintoul and at the Cairn O’ Mount.