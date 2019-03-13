Investigations continue into A90 crash

Investigations are continuing into a three-vehicle crash on the A90 near Stonehaven in which three people died.

Four people were injured in the collision at around 4.30pm on Tuesday at Glenbervie.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries and no passengers were hurt. Picture: Newsline Media

The A90 remains closed in both directions at Glenbervie but is expected to reopen this afternoon.

The crash involved a red Renault Megane Scenic, a silver Ford B Max, and a Citylink bus.

Two men and a woman who died were among five occupants of the Megane and are understood to be foreign nationals.

The male driver and a woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The man has minor injuries and the woman has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Collision investigators have worked throughout the night. Picture: Newsline Media

The two occupants of the Ford B Max, a man and a woman, were also taken to Aberdeen Royal infirmary. Their injuries are described as not life-threatening.

The Citylink bus was carrying a number of passengers none of whom was hurt. The driver sustained minor injuries

A Scottish Citylink spokesperson said: “One of our coaches travelling from Glasgow to Aberdeen was involved in a serious multi-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon on the A90 near Glenbervie Junction. Our immediate thoughts are for those involved in the incident.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will assist police with their inquiries into the circumstances.

“There were no reported injuries to passengers travelling on the coach and they were provided with alternative transport to take them to Aberdeen bus station.”

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “Collision investigators have been working throughout the night and we are hoping to open the A90 to traffic early this afternoon.

“I realise this will have created significant travel disruption to travellers and so I would like to thank them for their patience whilst we dealt with and continue to investigate this tragic incident.

“This would have been a difficult and harrowing scene for those who witnessed the collision and tried to offer assistance. I would like to express my gratitude for their efforts and to also thank the emergency services who dealt with this extremely challenging incident.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this.

“If anyone witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to the police I would ask that they contact officers on 101 using reference number 2576 of March 12.”