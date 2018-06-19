It’s Happening - milestone for beer festival

A local beer festival is set to pass the £100,000 charity milestone, as it welcomes thousands of visitors later this month.

The fourth Midsummer Beer Happening will be held in Stonehaven from Thursday, June 28, until Saturday, June 30.

Event organiser Robert Lindsay said: “Since we first started as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival in 2009, we have been able to give £96,000 to local charities and good causes.

“We are confident we will smash through the £100,000 barrier with this year’s Happening, helped by our thousands of visitors and army of volunteers.

“It was thanks to them we raised £27,500 last year.”

The organiser’s optimism came as the fourth Happening unveiled the three charities that it will support this year.

They are Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Amateur Swimming Club and local services provided by Alzheimer Scotland.

News of the support from the popular festival – which is run entirely by volunteers and held in a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park – has been welcomed by all three organisations.

Robert, who is the founder of Stonehaven’s six°north brewery, said: “We think everyone will agree these are all fantastic causes, helping both young people and the vulnerable elderly in our community.

“It adds to the special atmosphere of the Happening that everyone who comes along to drink great beer, eat award-winning food and listen to outstanding local musicians will not only be feeling good, but doing good.”

He added that around 5,000 people are expected to attend to the festival.

It will have 120 beers from around the UK and the world, an alfresco food court and a rich and diverse line-up of music.

Anyone wanting more information about the event should contact Robert on 07840 678243 or at brewbob@sixdnorth.co.uk