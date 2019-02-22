Last chance to have your say on draft Mental Health & Wellbeing Strategy

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership is in the final stages of developing a new Adult Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and is keen to hear your thoughts on the draft strategy.

Following extensive public engagement which sought to capture the lived experiences of people from across Aberdeenshire, the AHSCP has now developed a draft strategy that sets out priorities for improving Mental Health & Wellbeing in Aberdeenshire for the next five years.

In developing the draft, people were asked to talk about what type of services they would like to see in the future, and what services were important to them. This work has been key in determining our future priorities.

The strategy will focus on the following areas: Self-management of mental health problems, Improving access to mental health and wellbeing services, Ensuring mental health services are person centred and recovery focused, and Improving the physical health and life chances of people living with mental health problems.

Fill in a short survey here.

The consultation will close on Monday, February 25.

Summary and full versions of the strategy can be accessed here.