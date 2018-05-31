Lathallan staff step it out for charity

Two members of staff at Lathallan School are taking part in the Kiltwalk this Sunday in aid of a disabled charity.

Ranjit Fernandez, head of business management and computing, and groundsman Grant Henderson will be supporting RDA Deeside (Riding for the Disabled).

The organisation is dedicated to improving the lives of thousands of people through education, therapy and fun.

Two teams from Lathallan selected Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Deeside Group as their chosen charity to research and present on for the Youth and Philantrophy Initiative (YPI) friendly competition.

In December 2017, RDA Deeside was the winning YPI charity taking first and third place.

The winning charity is gifted £3,000 (£2,500 from the Wood Foundation and £500 by the school). RDA will get a further £200 for third place and will receive all the proceeds of the school’s fundraising throughout the year.

Headmaster Richard Toley said “YPI is a very worthwhile programme for our pupils.

“I am also pleased to see staff leading further fundraising initiatives to support local charities.”