Lawyer hands over reins to his daughter

A veteran local lawyer has announced he will be stepping down from his role as a senior partner at a top legal firm.

Iain Considine will stand back from his current position as the partner in charge of Aberdein Considine’s Stonehaven branch in October, but will continue to support clients as a consultant.

Mr Considine has been providing legal services to the local community for more than 20 years and his daughter, Laura, will replace him as the partner responsible for its Stonehaven base.

He began his law career with Edmonds & Ledingham having qualified in 1975, working with them as an assistant before joining Roy Grant & Co.

Having known Harvey Aberdein for a number of years, the two decided to launch their own firm in 1981, with an approach that put clients at the heart of the business.

Mr Considine is proud his daughter is succeeding him in Stonehaven.

He said: “It’s been a huge honour to have been part of the Aberdein Considine story from the start, and a real privilege to have worked with so many great people over the last 37 years.

“At the time we had no idea that the firm would grow into what it is today, but it’s clear it’s in great hands and I’ll still be very much involved with clients and doing my bit to help.

“Laura knows the area and the community very well and I’m proud she’ll be the new partner in charge in Stonehaven.”

His daughter joined Aberdein Considine in 2005 after completing her traineeship with Dundas & Wilson.

She was born in Aberdeen and grew up in Banchory.

Laura worked at the firm’s Banchory and Aboyne offices before moving to the Perth office in 2007 to help establish what was a new operation.After spending 10 years there. she returned to the North-east at the end of last year.

Laura said: “Aberdein Considine has very much been my dad’s life’s work and it’s definitely been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.

“I’m very proud of all that he has achieved and I’ll do everything I can to continue to build on his legacy.”

Aberdein Considine is now Scotland’s largest solicitor and lettings agent, with 20 offices and around 450 staff.

The firm has six offices in Aberdeenshire which are in Stonehaven, Banchory, Westhill, Inverurie, Ellon and Peterhead.

It is also based in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth, Stirling, West Lothian and Newcastle.