Lewis Grassic Gibbon to be honoured

A plaque honouring one of Scotland’s foremost writers of the 20th century is to be installed in Stonehaven.

Sunset Song author Lewis Grassic Gibbon is to be recognised by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The plaque is to be installed at the site of the old Mackie Academy – now Arduthie Primary – the school the writer attended during his formative years in Aberdeenshire.

The honour is part of HES’s commemorative plaque scheme.

Laura Mitchell, who nominated Grassic Gibbon for the plaque, said: “I’m delighted that Lewis Grassic Gibbon will be recognised in the town where he attended school before stepping out into the world to become one of Scotland’s greatest writers.

“A plaque to mark his transition from the family croft in the Howe of the Mearns, to school at Mackie Academy in Stonehaven, is long overdue.”

Thomas Knowles, head of grants at HES, said: “Since the commemorative plaque scheme launched in 2012, we’ve celebrated a range of figures who have made a significant contribution to Scotland’s history – from artists to engineers, sports people to surgeons, politicians to poets.

“I’m very pleased to announce that Lewis Grassic Gibbon will be the latest significant Scot to be honoured as part of the scheme, in what will be a lasting tribute to one of the nation’s best-loved authors.”

Perhaps best known as the author of Sunset Song, which was voted Scotland’s favourite novel as part of a BBC poll in 2016, Grassic Gibbon was born James Leslie Mitchell in Aberdeenshire in 1901.

He started his writing career in the North-east as a journalist for the Aberdeen Journal in 1917, before turning his hand to fiction.