Lifeboat open day in Stoney

Stonehaven RNLI is making preparations for its first open day later this month.

The event will take place at the lifeboat station at the harbour on Sunday, May 13, and organisers are hoping the community will turn out in force.

The local RNLI takes part in the annual harbour festival but this will be the first time it will have held an open day of its own.

A spokesperson told the Leader: “We hope this will be a popular event attended by the community and if so, it may be that this will become a yearly event.

“Do come along and support the local lifeboat station and have a great day into the bargain.”

The open day will take place from 11am until 3pm.

It will feature demonstrations from the crew, kids’ games, BBQ, teas/coffees and popular RNLI mascot Stormy Stan will be making an appearance.

The Stonehaven event is supporting the RNLI’s annual yellow-themed Mayday fundraiser, which runs throughout the month.

It aims to raise £750,000 to fund vital kit for its crews.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Mayday is a celebration of our volunteer lifeboat crews, who are on call 24 hours a day, every day, to save lives at sea.

“When our brave volunteer crews answer the call for help, they don’t know what they’ll be facing - huge waves, storms, darkness. … “They need to be prepared for anything.

“Having the right kit can make the difference between life and death – for them and the people they rescue.”