Lifeboat project to ‘berth’ in Stoney

A project recording the country’s lifeboat volunteers will arrive at Stonehaven RNLI tomorrow (Friday).

Photographer Jack Lowe is visiting all of the UK’s lifeboat stations capturing the crews and the coastlines.

The Lifeboat Station Project has been in the North-east for the past week.

By visiting every station, numbering nearly 240, Jack is creating an unprecedented archive, preserving a vital aspect of the nation’s culture for future generations.

He said: “From an early age I knew I wanted to either be a photographer or a lifeboat crew member. This trip has given me the opportunity to fulfil both my dreams.

“It’s fantastic to see how many people have been so interested and engaged with the project.”

Jack makes the photographs on glass from his mobile darkroom — a decommissioned ambulance called Neena.

It is the first time anyone has tried to create a complete photographic record of every lifeboat crew.

They will eventually be showcased in an exhibition and book, both of which are set to be major RNLI fundraisers.