Line up for Mearns FM fundraiser

If it’s a fun night you’re after, Stonehaven Town Hall on Saturday, May 12. is one for the diary.

Mearns FM is holding a fundraising line dance evening with proceeds going to the station.

And the emphasis will be on enjoyment.

Organiser Nigel Griffiths, a Mearns FM presenter, told the Leader: “Basically, it’s a fundraising event to generate some funds for the station.

“The idea came from the Gavin and Stacey line dancing sketch.

“No experience is necessary. Just come along and join in the fun. Instructors will be on hand to guide first timers.”

The evening will also include a raffle, licensed bar and “roll a pound”.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the line dancing gets under way at 8, with the entertainment continuing until 11.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and include stovies.

Nigel, who hosts two shows on the local community radio station, said: “Tickets are moving well, so people shouldn’t leave it too late.”

They are available from studio@mearnsfm.org.uk, Celtic Chords in Barclay Street, and Ma Simpson’s in Evan Street.