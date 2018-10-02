Lions’ donation to local group

A local support organisation for people with macular disease has been boosted by a donation from Stonehaven and District Lions Club.

The Stonehaven Macular Support Group has received a contribution of £200 to run its monthly meetings.

The group, which launched earlier this year, is run by local people in partnership with leading UK sight loss charity the Macular Society.

It meets on the first Tuesday of the month, from 1.30-3.30pm, at Stonehaven Bowling Club.

Laura Gray, Macular Society regional manager, said: “We’re reliant on grant funding and donations to run all of our macular support groups, so we can’t thank Stonehaven and District Lions Club enough for its generosity.

“The groups are not just an excellent source of comfort and reassurance for members, they’re a place where people with macular disease and other sight loss conditions can share experiences among friends who truly understand their situation.

“This donation will help us to continue to support members in Stonehaven, book regular guest speakers for their meetings and even help fund a trip out for the group in the future.

“New members are always welcome too.”

Julie Lindeman, of Stonehaven and District Lions Club, said: “Stonehaven and District Lions Club is delighted to be able to support the Macular Support Group and I was delighted to come along to the meeting to hand over the cheque to the group members.”