Local dancer chosen for group

A Stonehaven teenager was one of three North-east dancers selected for the prestigious dance training and performance programme, the Project Y Performance Course.

Heather Nisbet, 17, pictured front row, centre, performed at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen last Friday in the annual Project Y UK tour.

The trio were chosen from a rigorous audition process to form the Project Y Company with 18 other young dancers from across the UK. The company spends four weeks over the summer working with four different choreographers to create new dance works which are then taken to venues across the country.