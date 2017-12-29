Local groups benefit from windfarm fund

Funding totalling £34,530 was handed out to local groups and projects at the recent Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund awards.

Sixteen groups received support for a wide range of initiatives.

Independent renewable energy developer RES established the Meikle Carewe Windfarm Community Benefit Fund.

Funding is available for not-for-profit groups and organisations in the community council areas of Crathes, Drumoak and Durris, Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore, North Kincardine Rural, Portlethen and District and Stonehaven and District.

Successful applicants included Drumoak and Durris Playgroup, Drumoak Primary School Football Club, Newtonhill Community Hall Association, Newtonhill Pipe Band, Maryculter Driving for the Disabled, Maryculter Woodlands Trust, 1st Portlethen Scout Group, Portlethen and District Men’s Shed, Portlethen Moss Conservation, Stonehaven Community Radio, Stonehaven Gymnastics Club, Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Town Partnership and Stonehaven Business Association.