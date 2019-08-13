Local laird appointed as interim clan chief

A Stonehaven landowner whose lineage stretches back to James Ian Keith, 12th Earl of Kintore and Lady Diana Baird, has been nominated commander of the Baird clan.

Richard Holman-Baird of Rickarton, Ury and Lochwood was elected to the post by what is known as a ‘Family Convention’

Richard Holman-Baird appointed interim commander of the Baird clan

This is the method used when there is no apparent heir individual who has the right to hold the title of clan chief.

The Baird clan has had no chief since 1775 when William Baird, 7th of Auchmedden who was locally regarded as chief died, and the titular arms of the clan were never passed on, or matriculated.

Unfortunately, the authority in Scotland for clans and their titles, or armorial bearing, the Lord Lyon did not recognise William Baird as having the right to the title, thereby leaving it in limbo essentially.

The Family Convention, believed to have been the first full Baird gathering in Scotland in more than 300 years took place earlier this month in Edinburgh, under the auspices of The Reverend Canon Dr. Joseph John Morrow, the Lord Lyon King of Arms.

There were three nominations for the position: Andrew Baird of Newbyth, Sir James Baird of Saughtonhall, and local laird, Richard Holman-Baird.

Richard was duly elected and the Carrick Pursuivant, has now conveyed the results to the Lord Lyon for his consideration.

Richard said: “I am very honoured indeed to have been elected to the position of commander by the Clan Baird Family Convention. For too long now Clan Baird has been rudderless without a leader at its helm and I can now rectify this and take the clan forward for the future.

“I hope to bring the family lines together, working in one accord to improve not only our presence among the clans of Scotland but the larger worldwide stage also.”