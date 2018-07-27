Local photo exhibition

A Stonehaven postgraduate student has created an exhibition of old photographs of the town.

Victoria Shanks decided to study how local people interact with their local heritage for her dissertation project.

Victoria, 44, is studying for an MSc in Information and Library Studies at Robert Gordon University.

With help from Keith Stewart, of Stonehaven Heritage Society, she has set up an exhibition of old photographs in the local history section in the library, which runs until August 17.

The images held by the heritage society are mainly pre-WW2 so Victoria wants to source photographs from more recent times to feature in the exhibition.

She is interested in reminiscences, comments and stories about the pictures and can be emailed at v.shanks@rgu.ac.uk or contacted at the library.