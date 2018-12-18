Lottery winners lay on a Christmas feast

Laurencekirk couple Fred and Lesley Higgins were among a group of National Lottery millionaires who served up a Christmas feast for RAF Association members in Leuchars.

The festive celebration comes at the end of a special year for the organisation which saw the centenary of both the RAF and the end of World War One.

With a combined wealth of more than £77 million, the Lottery winners helped transform The Rhynd, a short distance from the RAF station, for Christmas and served a delicious turkey dinner to veterans and serving military personnel.

The Royal Air Force Association provides support to those actively serving in the RAF, veterans and their families.

Creating a strong community, the Leuchars branch of the RAF Association has been running since 1997 with 329 active members.

The RAF Association currently has 4,720 members across Scotland with branches across the country.

The lottery winners arrived at The Rhynd equipped with their favourite Christmas desserts, jumpers, decorations and fairy lights ready to decorate the venue and serve dinner and drinks to the members.

Dave Mowatt, branch support officer for RAFA Leuchars, said: “Our RAFA branch is a very close-knit community with a mixture of veterans, serving members and their families.

“We were really pleased to be invited for Christmas dinner and can’t thank the winners enough for their hospitality.”