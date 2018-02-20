Luke’s mountain to climb

A Stonehaven father-of two is preparing to take on a gruelling challenge for BBC Children in Need.

Luke Ellix, 31, will spend 19 days in Nepal next month trekking to Mount Everest base camp at an altitude of 17.600ft.

Luke is undertaking a tough training regime having climbed 24 mountains - 19 over 3000ft - since last July, and taking on at least five more.

He will face major challenges including altitude sickness, fierce UV exposure, temperatures ranging from +24C to -20C and various aches and pains.

Luke, married to Kate with a daughter of five and an eighteen-month-old son, said: “Admittedly it was a complete spur- of-the-moment decision that I made with my close friend Gerard who lives in Yorkshire.

“Both of us have been fascinated by the Himalayas and the world’s highest mountain, and this presented itself as a once in a lifetime opportunity to get as close as we could.

“But the real motivation is that the trek is being organised by BBC Children in Need, a fantastic and very worthwhile charity.”

He added: “Time has been the major factor. I’ve spent significant time in the gym, many weekends up in the hills and the days that were left have been spent running fundraising events, and latterly planning and purchasing all the essential kit and equipment.”

To donate to Luke’s fundraiser visit mydonate.bt.com/teams/neverrest