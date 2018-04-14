Macphie staff in charity boost

Employees of a leading Mearns company have raised more than £10,000 for a national dementia charity.

Food ingredients manufacturer Macphie’s aim was to raise the sum for Alzheimer Scotland by last month.

Staff from all departments worked together from last April to reach the target.

The contribution will support a range of services provided by Alzheimer Scotland.

Macphie chairman, Alastair Macphie, said: “This marks the first year Macphie has supported a nominated charity and it’s a great achievement to have reached.

“The largest amount raised was by the Pedal for Scotland group, raising £2,000 with a 45-mile cycle.

“However, from baking to activity days, our employees have worked hard to raise this remarkable amount of money.

“We are delighted to have helped such a worthwhile cause and at the end of March our total was just over £10,400, which was the icing on the cake.”

Sarah Geoghegan, an advisor for Alzheimer Scotland Dementia, praised the company’s effort.

She said: “We are so grateful of the support shown by all the Macphie employees and this funding will make such a difference to the families living locally with dementia.

“The funds will help support our dementia advisors, our 24-hour helpline, and a range of services provided locally to help people live better lives and not face dementia alone.”