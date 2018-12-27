Malcolm’s Way lights shine for charity

Residents of Malcolm’s Way in Stonehaven have put on another spectacular Christmas lights display.

Every year they team up to organise a dazzling show for the community.

Donations collected are put towards a local good cause.

And this year the residents have gathered an amazing £4700 so far.

The popular event has been led for the past few years by mother-of-two Patricia Bruce.

Patricia, 41, and her late husband, Tom, who died in 2015, began the festive tradition when they moved to the town in 2009.

The cash gathered was donated to charity and this year funds will be directed to Friends of Carronhill School.

The group hopes to buy playground equipment which would allow children with special needs the opportunity to play.

Patricia, mum to Melanie, 11, and Daniel, 4, is delighted with the response to this year’s display.

She told the Leader: “We started a week later this year so as not to clash with Stonehaven’s Christmas lights.

“The response has been fantastic and we have raised over £4700 so far with more to count.

“The community has been so supportive and the donations have been incredibly generous.

“I think people give their support because it is for the community, so they are touched in a deeper way for that, and the cause is so worth it.”

The playground project is set to cost more than £40,000 with equipment and labour.

The Carronhill Playground Fund has been set up to raise money to buy accessible equipment for the school in order to benefit every child.

The aim is to purchase a wheelchair accessible swing and roundabout.

Patricia said: “This play park needs to be a reality for Stonehaven sooner rather than later.

“It is a huge amount of money and obviously the school alone cannot get this any time soon.

“We have nearly £5000 but this far from what we actually need. It is a start but the target is very challenging.”

She added: “All we want is for people to know what Carronhill needs and perhaps come forward to offer their help.

“If anyone can do this, I’m sure the mums will be able to tell them how they can help.”

The entire length of Malcolm’s Way is lit, with new displays this year. Visitors’ donations are totalling £150 some evenings.