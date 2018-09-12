Man, 78, dies after Mearns road crash

A man has died following a crash on the A90 in the Mearns.

The collision involved a brown Dacia Duster and a white Ford Transit Connect van.

The car driver, a 78-year-old man, died at the scene of the accident at the junction of an unclassfied road leading to Marykirk.

A 19-year-old man, who was driving the van, was uninjured.

The crash happened at 9.25pm on Tuesday - police are appealing for witnesses.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Matheson added, “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the family and friends of the man who died.”

“In order to help piece together what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn’t yet come forward, to contact us by calling 101 as soon as possible.”

The southbound lane of the A90 was closed for several hours for accident investigations but has since reopened.