Mar estate gets project funding

An ambitious project to protect some of Scotland’s most important woodland plants will get underway in Upper Deeside this autumn

The work will take place at the National Trust for Scotland’s Mar Lodge estate, thanks to the support of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

At its charity gala in March, the National Trust received £125,000 for the Woodlands for Wildlife Project on the Mar Lodge estate national nature reserve.

David Frew, the Mar estate’s operations manager, said: “Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have once again supported the National Trust for Scotland’s work in protecting Scotland’s nature and wildlife.

“This funding will enable us to carry out vital work to care for the natural treasures which make Scotland so special and which we all love.”

The People’s Postcode Lottery support will allow the NTS’s expert conservation team at the UK’s biggest reserve to carry out a range of important work to look after woodland, particularly their efforts to revive Caledonian Pine.

They will also focus their efforts on protecting montane willow, Twinflower and Green Shield Moss – species which are all extremely important for the health of the reserve’s woodland and the insects, birds and animals that thrive there.

The funding will also support a programme of information and engagement events for the public, involving them in the work and helping them play their part in protecting Scotland’s natural heritage.