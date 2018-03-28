Marion’s leap of faith for specialist charity

A Stonehaven mum has conquered her fear of heights by abseiling down the 130ft Northern Lights Tower at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Marion Davies, 49, was part of a team of 100 thrill-seekers raising funds for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

Marion was inspired to sign up as her daughter Samantha was diagnosed with spina bifida and hydrocephalus at birth and passed away at just three and half months in 1987.

She said: “We didn’t know about Samantha’s conditions during pregnancy, and when she was born the doctors immediately took her away. We were told she would not live longer

than 48 hours, but she survived for over three months.”

Marion, who was unaware of the existence of SBH Scotland at the time, raised a total of £317 through the challenge, and was cheered on by her husband who watched with admiration from the ground.

She added: “SBH Scotland can give families hope and support them during one of the most difficult times of their lives. I know Samantha would be proud of me for taking on the abseil.”