Mearns community rallies round after Storm Arwen

This shed took a battering in the storm and was left badly damaged.

The strongest winds in the north-east coast were recorded in Inverbervie at 78mph, with many homes left without electricity from around tea time on Friday.

On Monday morning around 30,000 homes across Scotland were still without power as SSEN battled to get to fallen power lines, many of which had been taken down by trees, and many were impacted by water supplies.

Scottish Water claims it restored supplies to 6,000 properties across the country by Sunday afternoon, however, 3,000 were still affected on Monday morning and bottled water was being distributed. All schools in Aberdeenshire remained closed on Monday and Tuesday and NHS Grampian said Aberdeenshire vaccination centres would be closed on Monday.

Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN said: “Storm Arwen has resulted in some of the most significant and challenging conditions experienced the North of Scotland in decades, resulting in catastrophic damage to several overhead circuits with multiple instances of damage which need to be repaired before power can be restored.

"The damage caused by Storm Arwen is at least three times greater than we experienced from the Beast from the East storm in 2018, demonstrating the scale of challenge our teams have faced."

It was expected that a significant number of homes would be reconnected by Monday evening.

In Stonehaven, residents rallied around to help those who were still without power with one woman offering a holiday apartment to those elderly or vulnerable who required accommodation.