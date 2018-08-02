Mearns couple win £58m lottery jackpot

A Laurencekirk couple are the winners of a £57.9 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Camelot said that retired couple Fred, 67, and Lesley Higgins, 57, scooped the win even though their winning ticket was mistakenly torn in two.

Mr Higgins said: “I handed the ticket over and the young man put it through the machine, telling me it wasn’t a winner.

“He ripped the ticket in two and threw it into the bin, as they would with all non-winning tickets.

“But this time, the terminal produced a chitty which said I needed to retain my ticket and call Camelot.

“The retailer immediately grabbed it out of the bin and handed it to me, not realising it was a winner before he discarded it!”

He went on: “The ticket had been torn in two but all the numbers were still clear so I took it back home to make the call.

“Lesley was snoozing so I thought I would look at the website to double-check the numbers and sure enough, the first matched, then the second matched, match, match - we had them all!

“When Lesley woke, I explained we had a winning ticket and what had happened.

“I showed her the numbers, asked her to check and she misread them, thinking we were £5.7 million richer rather than an amazing £57 million.

“I felt really calm at that point - I think it was just sinking in - so I then called Camelot and explained what had happened.”

Mr Higgins continued: “I wasn’t ever concerned that we wouldn’t get the money as I knew it was a honest mistake - it just had to be looked at to make sure everything was correct.”

The retired Audi administrator and his wife, who handed in her notice from her role as account manager at the Montrose Port Authority on Tuesday, chose a brand new Audi Cabriolet as their first purchase.