Mearns farmer dies aged 90

A leading Mearns farmer, head of one of Scotland’s largest pig operations, has died at the age of 90.

John Argo farmed at Harvieston, Catterline, near Stonehaven, and the adjoining farm of Bridgestone, as well as at Ellismoss, Kinellar, near Aberdeen, where he built up a herd of 1800 sows and followers, which is now run by his son, David.

The pig enterprise accounts for more than 80% of the farming business, covering a total of 960 acres.

For a number of years, he also managed the farm of Newton at Cambuslang, near Glasgow, for the family of his brother, Minto, who died at the early age of 42.

Mr Argo was a highly influential figure in the pig industry, but shunned the limelight and preferred to work behind the scenes.

However, he was a former convener of NFU Scotland’s pigs committee and with his brother-in-law, the late Douglas Cargill, and other North-east pig producers, was instrumental in setting up the pig marketing co-operative, Grampian (now Scottish) Pig Producers, when Lawson of Dyce closed its pig slaughter line at its processing plant in Dyce in 1979.

Mr Argo was a devoted family man and is survived by his wife, Betty, son, David, daughters, Joan, Sheila and Kate, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Margaret (Mrs Cargill).