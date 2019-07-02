Grants are now available to local groups and organisations via the Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund.

The fund opened for applications on July 1 and applications can be made from not-for-profit groups and organisations based in the following community council areas:

Crathes, Drumoak and Durris; Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore; North Kincardine Rural; Portlethen and District and Stonehaven and District.

The energy company RES has established a community fund which will see more than £25,000 available to support local community projects every year during the lifetime of the Meikle Carewe Wind Farm.

The fund is administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership and managed by a decision-making panel made up of representatives from the local community councils.

The fund is open for applications up until September 30, 2019.

The decision-making panel, along with a representative from Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP), will then meet in November to consider applications.

Application forms and guidelines are available from the KDP office at:

Kincardineshire Development Partnership, Room F9, Sheriff Court Building, Dunnottar Road, Stonehaven, AB39 2JD.

Alternatively you can telephone 01569 763246 or email windfarms@kdp.scot or via the website www.kdp.scot.