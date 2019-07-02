Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund

editorial image

Grants are now available to local groups and organisations via the Meikle Carewe Wind Farm Community Fund.

The fund opened for applications on July 1 and applications can be made from not-for-profit groups and organisations based in the following community council areas:

Crathes, Drumoak and Durris; Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore; North Kincardine Rural; Portlethen and District and Stonehaven and District.

The energy company RES has established a community fund which will see more than £25,000 available to support local community projects every year during the lifetime of the Meikle Carewe Wind Farm.

The fund is administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership and managed by a decision-making panel made up of representatives from the local community councils.

The fund is open for applications up until September 30, 2019.

The decision-making panel, along with a representative from Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP), will then meet in November to consider applications.

Application forms and guidelines are available from the KDP office at:

Kincardineshire Development Partnership, Room F9, Sheriff Court Building, Dunnottar Road, Stonehaven, AB39 2JD.

Alternatively you can telephone 01569 763246 or email windfarms@kdp.scot or via the website www.kdp.scot.