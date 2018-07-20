Mill P7s leave school in style

P7 pupils at a Stonehaven primary school experienced a leavers’ party with a difference.

Mill O’ Forest youngsters enjoyed trips on the Stoney Rickshaw before their farewell disco.

Owner Charlie Barrow took the pupils on short rides from the bowling club along the beachfront.

The party was organised by Kerry Boyne and Moira Craib.

Kerry said: “Charlie did this for about an hour before the party started and the children absolutely loved it as he had music playing and even took requests.

“He was absolutely fantastic and the poor man looked exhausted by the end.”

The party itself was rated a huge success.

Kerry added: “I was pleased to hear from parents that the children thought that it was the best party ever.”

The event was attended by all P7 teachers who took part in games and dancing.

The fun included guess the teacher as a baby, guess the sweets in the jar, malteser game, a dance off and a selfie booth.

Kerry and Moira have thanked all those who helped with organising the leaving party.

They are the Stoney Rickshaw, Stonehaven Bowling Club, who provided the food, Mearns FM for supplying the disco, Joy Kirkhope, who helped to organise the rickshaw, Michelle Palmer, for the tasty cupcakes and Rene MacGregor, who made delicious tray bakes, and parent helpers - Laura Spencer, Claire Graham, Carrie Shaw, Angela Innes Mellis, Dawn Hedger.