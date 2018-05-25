More A90 delays due to bridge work

Motorists are facing further delays on the A90 with confirmation that a £1million repair project is to get under way on Stonehaven’s Cowie Bridge.

Work is due to start on Friday, June 22, and is expected to last for around 12 weeks.

It will take place under a combination of traffic management arrangements, including a contraflow.

Traffic management will be in place 24/7 for the first eight weeks of the project, with the programme switching to overnight working for the remaining four weeks while teams complete the parapet and safety barriers upgrades.

It is aimed to complete the Cowie Bridge improvements before the opening of the new AWPR route later in the year.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative said: “This project of road improvements, worth over £1million, will allow our teams to carry out full repairs to the bridge deck on the A90 at Cowie, as well as resurface a section of the road almost 500m long to the south of the bridge.

“The road surface has been particularly damaged following the adverse weather conditions at the start of the year, and although our teams have completed temporary repairs, this project will allow us to permanently repair the road.”