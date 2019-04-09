New minister arrives in Mearns

A Mearns church has welcomed a new minister after a vacancy of three years.

Rev Andrew Morrison, 27, was ordained and inducted at Arbuthnott, Bervie and Kinneff Church on Thursday, March 7.

He is now the Kirk’s third youngest minister.

Mr Morrison, who is originally from East Kilbride, explained that, initially, he and wife Kirsty were not looking to move to the area, but changed their minds after they got to know the congregation which “don’t want to just stay the same”.

He said: “We’ve grown to love the place and feel right at home already.”

Becoming a minister had been in Mr Morrison’s thoughts for more than a decade.

He recalled: “Back in 2008, a week before my 17th birthday, I was at ‘Frenzy’ a one-day Christian music festival in Edinburgh. One of the worship leaders was the American singer, Chris Tomlin.

“The chorus of his song ‘God of this City’ has the words, ‘For greater things have yet to come, and greater things are still to be done in this city’, and I immediately realised that God wanted me to be a part of that, and to do his work.”

Mr Morrison still had a place to study Geography in Glasgow, however, and decided to check “this ministry thing” wasn’t just a teenage phase.

He said: “Throughout my Geography degree, all I could think about was sharing the gospel.”

A divinity degree with Highland Theological College in Dingwall followed, with a probation placement at Fullarton Church in Ayrshire, working alongside Rev Neil Urquhart whom Mr Morrison described as a “wonderful mentor”.

Over the next year, the new minister plans to “connect and build on” what is already happening in the Mearns parish,

Rev Hugh Conkey, presbytery clerk for Kincardine and Deeside said: “The presbytery is very glad to welcome a new minister at the start of his service to the church and we’re looking forward to all that he brings to the local area.”