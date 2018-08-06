New renal unit set to open its doors soon

A long-awaited renal dialysis unit in Stonehaven aims to be operational in around four weeks.

An open event was held recently at Kincardine Community Hospital to let staff and the public see round the facility before it begins fully functioning.

A huge fundraising effort by the people and businesses in and around Stonehaven raised £1million in five years to get the project underway.

The unit will be capable of treating 24 patients a week if working on a full-time basis.

Initially, it will operate on a three-day week pattern.

Dr Ann Humphrey, associate specialist in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s dialysis unit and lead fundraiser for the campaign, said at the open day it was thrilling to see construction now complete.

In 2010, the NHS Grampian Renal Unit was left a legacy of £250,000 for dialysis machines

Since South Aberdeenshire was the one area in the region without a satellite renal unit, it was felt the funds should go towards such a facility.

The unit will cover from St Cyrus, over to Luthermuir and to Fettercairn, Banchory and across to Portlethen.