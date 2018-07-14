New retirement show homes launched at Chapelton

The Duke and Duchess of Fife have launched the first retirement show homes at a new Aberdeenshire town.

A total of 94 new one and two-bedroom apartments and cottages at Landale Court in Chapelton are due to be completed in early 2019, by Brio Retirement Living.

Landale Court is a 2000-acre site, which is being built on the Duke of Fife’s Elsick estate and his ambition is to create a community where residents can live, work and move about.

The Duke said: “It’s vitally important to me that Chapelton is a thriving, mixed community.

“There are good local amenities and a real community spirit, social get-togethers and leisure activities are organised for those who want to get out and about.”