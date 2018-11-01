Newtonhill housing decision deferred

Councillors have deferred a decision on controversial plans for a major housing development at Newtonhill.

Barratt North Scotland wants to build 121 homes to the south of the village, featuring a blend of cottage flats, semi-detached, terraced and detached properties.

The proposals have attracted more than 650 objections and after several hours of debate on Tuesday, Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee decided to delay a decision.

In a report to the committee, Aberdeenshire Council’s director of infrastructure services, Stephen Archer, recommended the plans should be delegated for approval.

Mr Archer told councillors that the local authority supports the proposed affordable housing mix and is satisfied with the proposed integration on the grounds the proposal meets identified housing need.

Objectors – including Newtonhill, Muchalls and Cammachmore Community Council – claim that in approving the earlier Chapelton development, there had effectively been a ‘promise’ that there would be no need for further housing in Newtonhill.

They also maintain that Chaplelton has ‘stalled or slowed down’ and that the existing number of houses for sale in Muchalls and Newtonhill suggest there is no market for additional housing.

Further objections have been made with regards to negative impact on access and safety on a core path between Newtonhill and Muchalls, education capacity, health infrastructure and loss of green recreational space.

The chair and vice-chair of the community council both spoke at the meeting, as did Scott Pettitt, Barratt technical director.

Committee members decided they wanted more details on the anticipated rolls for Newtonhill Primary School and Portlethen Academy.

They also asked for information on the impact of the additional traffic flow at the primary school.