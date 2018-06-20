Newtonhill teacher is a winner in “Inspiring” awards

A Newtonhill Primary School teacher was a winner in the Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards,

Aimee Bainbridge won the Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental title.

She received the award for having “gone above and beyond her teaching role to drive forward environmental awareness among pupils, staff and parents at the school in a range of areas within her community”.

The ceremony is held to celebrate the work of organisations and individuals.

Prvost Bill Howatson said: “It is proving to be more and more difficult each year for the judging panel to decide who should walk away with a trophy.

“Each finalist is a true winner as their efforts and dedication are invaluable.”