Nippy Dip a big success

Stonehaven’s traditional New Year Nippy Dip attracted more than 250 hardy souls.

An estimated 1000 spectators watched the “dippers”, many decked out in fancy dress, take to the water at the harbour.

The event was organised by Stonehaven and District Community Council chairman Raymond Christie.

He said: “These figures were well up on 2018 and although the final financial figures are awaited, they will be up on last year as well.

“The RNLI and the community council’s defibrillator appeal are the beneficiaries this year.

“All the volunteers did an amazing job by making the event such a success.”

The Nippy Dip is a popular follow-on from the Hogmanay fireballs. It is supported by RNLI Stonehaven which supplies first aid cover, safety boat and divers.