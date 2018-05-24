No charge for charging EVs

Mearns company Macphie is offering local residents free charging for their electric vehicles.

The food ingredients manufacturer has installed two charging points at its Glenbervie site which supply electric vehicle charging facilities for employees, visitors and members of the local community.

The move is part of Macphie’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainability and all mainstream electric vehicles can be charged at the points.

Chairman Alastair Macphie said: “The long term sustainability of the environment is a priority for our business.

“We are always looking for ways to minimise the impact we have on the environment.

“This is an ideal way to promote the move away from fossil fuel as electric vehicle technology improves, the available ranges increase and prices come down.”

Mr Macphie added: “Our forklift truck fleet moved entirely to electric a few years ago, and we are now looking at the potential for other site vehicles.

“Supporting the local community is also very important to us and we look forward to welcoming our neighbours – and those from further afield – to the charge points here at Macphie.”

The company received funding for the initiative from Transport Scotland, through a programme which is managed by the Energy Saving Trust.