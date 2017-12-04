Overnight B979 closure

There will be an overnight closure of the B979 Netherley road at Stonehaven this week.

As part of the Aberdeen bypass work, scaffolding will be removed from the northbound carriageway of the new A90 bridge.

Road users heading north from Stonehaven should travel via the B979 David Street, Allardice Street and then the A957 Bridgefield, Dunnottar Avenue up to Glasslaw Junction.

They should then turn right onto the A92, known locally as the Coast Road (Dunfermline to Stonehaven Road), which leads to the A90.

Road users travelling south into Stonehaven on the B979 Netherley road should turn left at B979 Mains of Ury to join the A90 heading north towards Aberdeen.

They should then leave the A90 at the Newtonhill flyover junction and re-join the A90 heading south, taking the first exit to Stonehaven, U90K Den of Logie Road.

There will be no access to the A90 via the new southbound slip road during the closure. The contraflow currently in place on the A90 at Stonehaven is unaffected by the work.