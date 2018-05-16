Pedal power boost for Pillar

Pillar Kincardine received a cash boost from indoor and outdoor cycling fundraisers at the weekend.

They were part of the PEDAL for Pillar 2’s TEAM 26.2 events and also Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Festival.

More than £1000 was raised from a marathon-length bike run starting and ending in Stonehaven and a ‘marathon’ on an exercise bike organised by Portlethen Academy pupil Calum Grochla and friends Liam Hurry and Finlay Dyce in the Waterfront Cafe. The final total is expected to be over £2000 through online donations.

The aim was to involve young people in taking action to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, and to raise awareness.

Moira Hurry, Pillar Kincardine’s service manager, praised the fundraising effort and thanked everyone involved.