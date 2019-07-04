A big day for Arduthie sisters

The end of the school term this week will be a special occasion for a Stonehaven family.

For five young sisters it will be the last time they will all be together at the town’s Arduthie School.

The girls with their parents and head teacher Maxine Cottiss

Tomorrow (Friday) the eldest Kolsuma Hamid, 12, bids farewell to attend Mackie Academy after the summer - leaving Hazera, 10, Maryam, 9, Jamila, 7, and Bushra, 5, to return for the new term.

They are in P6, P4, P2 and P1 respectively.

However, the move to secondary school holds no fears for Kolsuma.

She said: “I’m very excited and looking forward to it.”

Parents Abdul, known as Raj, and Tahmida Hamid have been proud to have had all five daughters at Arduthie.

He said: “It is remarkable that they have all be at the same school at the same time.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the school and the staff have looked after all our girls so well.”

Mr Hamid and his wife, who run the Carron to Mumbai Restaurant in the town, admit tomorrow will be a day of mixed emotions for them.

The couple support the school through the PTA at a number of fundraising events held during the year.

Arduthie head teacher Maxine Cottiss said it is was highly unusual to have five sisters at school at the one time.

She said: “The girls have been an absolute joy to have.

“They are the most kind, polite and caring children you could wish to meet.

“Every teacher that’s taught any of them can only speak highly of them.

“They’ll catch up with each other at secondary school as they work their way through.”

“We’ll have them for a few more years yet, as the youngest is only in primary one,” she added.