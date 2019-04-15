A big night out in prospect for Stonehaven’s senior citizens

It’s a big night for Stonehaven’s older people on Thursday, April 18.

Stonehaven and District Lions Club is organising its senior citizens concert in the town hall at 7.30pm.

The free event has been running for more than 20 years.

A variety of music and dance – including Mackie Academy musicians and singers along with traditional dancers - will be on offer and a cake and a cup of tea, or maybe something a bit stronger, will be on hand to loosen those vocal cords and get the feet tapping.

Tickets can be collected at Stonehaven Library on Saturday (April 13, from 11am till 1pm.

If you require transport to the concert, call 01569 763687.